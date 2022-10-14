X-Men is one of the biggest, most complicated and versatile franchises in the history of the industry and Marvel Studios. As time went by, more characters and movies were added to the list. Here, check out how and where to watch all the movies in chronological and release order.

X-Men movies in order: How and where to watch all the films chronologically

X-Men and Marvel Studios have come a long way: 22 years, 13 movies and a lot of time travel. This means that sometimes it is not so easy to know how to watch the movies in chronological order or even in order of release. They are still releasing more mutant movies and it looks like it will be this way for a while longer.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Hugh Jackman will return to play Wolverine in the third installment of Deadpool, starring Ryan Reynolds. Not many details of the production are known yet, but it has already been announced that the iconic character will make several cameos in the film.

Not until this year have we seen a new standalone movie where all the mutants are back together again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought Professor X back, if only for a little while. Since then, fans have been wondering when the next production involving them will be released, but there is still no news, so we can only wait. In the meantime, why not have a long marathon?

X-Men movies in chronological order

1. X-Men: First Class

Before Charles Xavier and Erik Lensherr took the names Professor X and Magneto, they were two young men discovering their powers for the first time. Before they were arch-enemies, they were closest of friends, working together with other mutants (some familiar, some new), to stop the greatest threat the world has ever known.

Available on Disney+ and Peacock.

2. X-Men: Days of Future Past

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods as they join forces with their younger selves in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

Available on Disney+.

3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

After seeking to live a normal life, Logan sets out to avenge the death of his girlfriend by undergoing the mutant Weapon X program and becoming Wolverine.

Available on Hulu.

4. X-Men: Apocalypse

After the re-emergence of the world’s first mutant, world-destroyer Apocalypse, the X-Men must unite to defeat his extinction level plan.

Available on fuboTV and Disney+.

5. Dark Phoenix

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.

Available on fuboTV and Disney+.

6. X-Men

Two mutants, Rogue and Wolverine, come to a private academy for their kind whose resident superhero team, the X-Men, must oppose a terrorist organization with similar powers.

Available on Hulu and Disney+.

7. X2 (X-Men United)

Professor Charles Xavier and his team of genetically gifted superheroes face a rising tide of anti-mutant sentiment led by Col. William Stryker. Storm, Wolverine and Jean Grey must join their usual nemeses—Magneto and Mystique—to unhinge Stryker’s scheme to exterminate all mutants.

Available on Disney+.

8. X-Men: The Last Stand

When a cure is found to treat mutations, lines are drawn amongst the X-Men—led by Professor Charles Xavier—and the Brotherhood, a band of powerful mutants organised under Xavier’s former ally, Magneto.

Available on Disney+.

9. The Wolverine

Wolverine faces his ultimate nemesis - and tests of his physical, emotional, and mortal limits - in a life-changing voyage to modern-day Japan.

Available on HBO Max.

10. Deadpool

The origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who, after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Available on fuboTV and Disney+.

11. The New Mutants

Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

12. Deadpool 2

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool battles the evil and powerful Cable and other bad guys to save a boy’s life.

Available on Disney+.

13. Logan

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces.

Available on Disney+.

X-Men movies in release order