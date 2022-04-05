Netflix has officially announced that the spin-off of the trilogy ‘To all The Boys’ has begun production, alongside the cast. Here, check out all the details about this new series.

It is safe to say that Netflix is leading the way for the rebirth of the romantic comedy. The streamer has released consistently movies and TV shows about romance in any era: from 'Bridgerton' to high-school love such as ‘To All The Boys’ saga.

The story of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinski, which catapulted Lana Condor and Noah Centineo to stardom has been one of the most successful products of the platform. After the trilogy, based on the novels by Jenny Han, ended last year, it’s time for a new chapter.

Netflix will produce a spin-off of the trilogy and this time, however, the lead lady will be no other than Lara Jean’s little sister, Kitty, portrayed by Anna Cathcart. Here, check out all the details about this new series that promises to be a total success.

XO, Kitty: The details Netflix new spin-off of ‘To All The Boys’

The spin-off will focus on Kitty, who feels she knows what is essential for a love relationship. However, theory is not the same as practice and “when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line,” according to the official synopsis.

Alongside Cathcart, the cast will consist of: Choi Ming-yeong as Dae, Antony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho. Lastly, Peter Thurnwald will take on the role of Alez and Regan Aliyah will act as Juliana. Also joining the cast are Yunjin Kim (Jina), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), and Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison).

The series will be set in Seoul, South Korea. Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, and Katina Medina Mora will be directing this season. Everything would indicate that it is only the beginning of a production that could be released in 2023.