XO, Kitty has finally arrived in the Netflix catalog and it’s the ideal time to have a big marathon of the franchise created by Jenny Han. The series is described as a spin-off of To All the Boys, as this time the story follows Lara Jean’s little sister.

The plot is set in modern-day Seoul and tells how a new love story emerges when young celestina Kitty is reunited with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school, called KISS, where her late mother attended.

Anna Cathcart returned to the franchise to once again bring Katherine Song-Covey to life. Although Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will not be making new cameos, there were many other actors who did join the cast. Among them Anthony Keyvan, Sang Heon Lee and Minyeong Choi.

Netflix’s XO, Kitty: What songs make up the soundtrack?

The soundtrack of XO, Kitty not only contains great new artists, but also has a long list of hits. BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen are some of the great bands that make up the soundtrack of the first season of the Netflix series.

Here, check out all the songs that are featured in each of the episodes:

Episode 1

Nobody by Anna of the North

Spinning by GRAE

HOT by Seventeen

Telepathy by BTS

BAAM by Momoland

Pink Venom by Blackpink

What You Waiting For by Jeon Somi

Make Me Live (Live) – Djmike

Darl+ing by Seventeen

Episode 2

You Never Know by Blackpink

Tonight by 5 Alarm

Soft Spot by Claud

XOXO by Jeon Somi

You & Me by Kilder

Boom Boom Boom by 5 Alarm

Episode 3

The Chase by Emmit Fenn

Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears

Deeper Than the Dark by Love X Stereo

Episode 4

Venom by Stray Kids

Maniac by Stray Kids

Don’t Freak by The Aces

I Can’t Stop Me by Twice

Episode 5

Best Shot by Wonho

Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears

HANN (Alone in Winter) by (G)I-DLE

Episode 6

cocoa by Sweet the Kid

B[oo]m-Boxx by Itzy

Walk In Like A Boss by Skrxlla

The Weekend by 88rising & BIBI

Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears

Smoke Signals by Dabin

Episode 7

Smoke Signals by Dabin

Dumb Dumb by Jeon Somi

Icy by Itzy

Dazed & Confused by Glen Check

Episode 8

Stay This Way by fromis_9

Sins by Glen Check

Rainbow Freestyle by Juju B. Goode

Retrologue 2020 (feat. Yun Hee Won) by Edge of Silence

Episode 9

Comes & Goes by La Felix

I’m A Winner by Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy

Alone by Miso

Y DON​’​T U (feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) by Park Hye Jin

Episode 10