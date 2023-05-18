XO, Kitty has finally arrived in the Netflix catalog and it’s the ideal time to have a big marathon of the franchise created by Jenny Han. The series is described as a spin-off of To All the Boys, as this time the story follows Lara Jean’s little sister.
The plot is set in modern-day Seoul and tells how a new love story emerges when young celestina Kitty is reunited with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school, called KISS, where her late mother attended.
Anna Cathcart returned to the franchise to once again bring Katherine Song-Covey to life. Although Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will not be making new cameos, there were many other actors who did join the cast. Among them Anthony Keyvan, Sang Heon Lee and Minyeong Choi.
Netflix’s XO, Kitty: What songs make up the soundtrack?
The soundtrack of XO, Kitty not only contains great new artists, but also has a long list of hits. BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen are some of the great bands that make up the soundtrack of the first season of the Netflix series.
Here, check out all the songs that are featured in each of the episodes:
Episode 1
- Nobody by Anna of the North
- Spinning by GRAE
- HOT by Seventeen
- Telepathy by BTS
- BAAM by Momoland
- Pink Venom by Blackpink
- What You Waiting For by Jeon Somi
- Make Me Live (Live) – Djmike
- Darl+ing by Seventeen
Episode 2
- You Never Know by Blackpink
- Tonight by 5 Alarm
- Soft Spot by Claud
- XOXO by Jeon Somi
- You & Me by Kilder
- Boom Boom Boom by 5 Alarm
Episode 3
- The Chase by Emmit Fenn
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
- Deeper Than the Dark by Love X Stereo
Episode 4
- Venom by Stray Kids
- Maniac by Stray Kids
- Don’t Freak by The Aces
- I Can’t Stop Me by Twice
Episode 5
- Best Shot by Wonho
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
- HANN (Alone in Winter) by (G)I-DLE
Episode 6
- cocoa by Sweet the Kid
- B[oo]m-Boxx by Itzy
- Walk In Like A Boss by Skrxlla
- The Weekend by 88rising & BIBI
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
- Smoke Signals by Dabin
Episode 7
- Smoke Signals by Dabin
- Dumb Dumb by Jeon Somi
- Icy by Itzy
- Dazed & Confused by Glen Check
Episode 8
- Stay This Way by fromis_9
- Sins by Glen Check
- Rainbow Freestyle by Juju B. Goode
- Retrologue 2020 (feat. Yun Hee Won) by Edge of Silence
Episode 9
- Comes & Goes by La Felix
- I’m A Winner by Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy
- Alone by Miso
- Y DON’T U (feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) by Park Hye Jin
Episode 10
- About Love by MARINA