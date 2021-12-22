Do you want to know what 2022 has in store for you? Well, don't miss the Chinese Zodiac predictions... It might be a great year for you!

2022 is upon us, and, of course, we want to know what will happen with the world and our future in the year ahead. According to Chinese astrology, 2022 is the year of the Tiger, which is the third animal of the Chinese Zodiac.

In Chinese astrology, each year corresponds to one of 12 animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. While the Chinese new year starts on February 1, you can still know what it will bring you.

According to Susan Levitt, author "Taoist Astrology: A Handbook of the Authentic Chinese Tradition", cited by Reader’s Digest, the Tiger is known for its power, daring and penchant for doing everything big. Here, check out everything you need to know about 2022.

2022 according to the Chinese Horoscope: A year of extremes

Next year is going to be the year “of extremes”, according to TheChineseZodiac.org. That means that all of us are going to experience significant changes in our lives. In the words of Levitt, it is a great year to “go big or go home”.

It seems like 2022 will be marked by crazy times, and there’s no middle ground. Also, next year will be influenced by the element water. How Levitt explains to Reader’s Digest, water is the most powerful element and it has a connection with the emotions. So, be prepared to have an emotional rollercoaster!

Water is connected to wealth as well, so it could be an abundant and prosperous year. In TheChineseZodiac.org, they believe that next year could help people take risks and don’t fail, having benefits romantically and financially.

Luckiest signs for the Year of the Tiger 2022

According to Levitt, the most compatible signs with the Tiger and with great chances to have a good year are: Horse, Dog, and Pig. These are the signs that will most likely be rewarded for taking risks, seeing great fortune in everything they try.

How to know your Chinese sign?

Depends on your year of birth: