In Chinese astrology, each year corresponds to one of 12 animals. This 2022 will be a Tiger year and also a Water year. Here, check out what this means and everything you need to know about this holiday.

Year of the Tiger meaning: What you need to know about the Lunar New Year 2022

Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is upon us! This holiday will be celebrated on February 1st, many cultures will celebrate the second new moon following the Winter Solstice. It’s a festival that marks the end of the winter and the beginning of the spring.

Almost two billion people across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year. It’s celebrated mainly in multiple countries in east Asia. Many people engage in traditions which center on rituals to attract good fortune and prosperity.

This celebration is marked by the lunisolar calendar, which tracks the phases of the sun and moon in contrast with the Gregorian calendar. The date varies annually, but it will fall between the end of January and February. Here, check out what 2022 means in this tradition.

Why is 2022 the Year of The Tiger? Meaning and mythology

According to Chinese tradition, each year has a corresponding animal from the Chinese zodiac, based on ancient Chinese mythology. So, 2022 will mark the Year of the Tiger. However, each year also has an element and this year is Water.

The Chinese Zodiac tradition dates back to the Qin Dynasty, over 2000 years ago, according to astrologer Jaime Wright. She also explains that the legend explains that the Jade Emperor challenged all the animals to a “great race”. And the winner will win his favor. Tiger was ahead, but ended up losing after the Rat and the Ox.

However, according to Dr. Delia Lin, from the department of Chinese Studies at Melbourne University, the Tiger is considered the king of all animals in Chinese culture. As a Zodiac sign is associated with power, courage, confidence, leadership and strength.

When we talk about a Tiger Year, it's usually associated with vitality and strength. Also, according to Wright, this year will be about making big changes, risk-taking and adventure. As a Water year, it will also be associated with emotions.