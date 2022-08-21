Emmy nominated and viral show, “Yellowjackets,” will come back soon with its second season and new stars have been added to the cast. Here, check out everything you need to know, including potential release date.

Showtime series “Yellowjackets” has been renewed for a second season after the success of the first one. The show follows a split storyline of a girl soccer team while they’re stranded after a plane crash, and their lives 25 years later in the present day.

The series landed seven Primetime Emmy nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci and Best Actress for Melanie Lynskey. The cast also includes Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress for the adult version of the Yellowjackets, and the teen members being: Sophie Nelisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Fans of the series are full of theories of what might happen in the upcoming season. So far, we know that there are cast additions that confirm other survivors from the plane crash. Here, check out everything about Season 2 of "Yellowjackets."

Yellowjackets Season 2: When is the premiere date?

According to IndieWire, co-showrunner Ashley Lyle told The Wrap that they don’t want to rush the storytelling so the series is expected to come back in early 2023. “It’s a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that,” she said.

Yellowjackets Season 2 cast: Who has joined the show?

It’s been confirmed that Elijah Wood will join the cast as a guest star for Season 2. He will play Walter, a “citizen detective,” according to an official description. However, other additions confirm that Van and Lottie survived because their adult versions are joining the cast.

Lauren Ambrose (Servant) will play the adult version of Van, while “Obi-Wan Kenobi” actress Simone Kessell joins Season 2 as the grown-version of Lottie. Their teenage versions, played by Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, are now series regulars.

Yellowjackets Season 2 plot: What is going to happen?

There are not many details about the plot yet. However, rest assured that the plotline of Lottie possibly being a cannibal will be explored. Showrunners Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told Variety: “We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent.’”