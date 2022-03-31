All the season of 'Yellowstone' are opening up to the streaming world. For many fans one of the biggest shows on TV, for others just a regular show. Here, find out the plot and where to stream all the seasons of this series.

'Yellowstone' : Plot and where to stream the biggest show on TV

Yellowstone is an American drama television series created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson that premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network.

The series stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. The series follows the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers.

For many fans one of the biggest shows on TV, for others just a regular show. Here, find out the plot and where to stream all the seasons of this series.

What's "Yellowstone" about?

Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

5 platforms that you can stream "Yellowstone":

$4.99/ month

Season 4 is now available! The plot goes: Amid shifting alliances and a growing list of enemies, the Dutton family's legacy is jeopardized like never before and reitrubtion is certain.

Season 1, 2 and 3 are also avaiable. You can stream all of Yellowstone exclusively on Peacock.

$69.99/ month (7-Day free trial)

FuboTV carries Yellowstone on Paramount Network as part of their fubo package.The service costs $69.99 / month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

FuboTV has 90 channels as part of their plan, including AMC, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Syfy, TLC, Travel Channel, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

Philo

$25/ month (7-Day free trial)

Philo carries Yellowstone on Paramount Network as part of their Philo package. The service costs $25 / month, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Philo has 60 channels as part of their plan, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, TLC, Travel Channel, VH1, and WE tv.

DIRECTV STREAM

$69.99/ month (5-Day free trial)

DIRECTV STREAM carries Yellowstone on Paramount Network as part of the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $69.99 / month. DIRECTV STREAM is the renamed AT&T TV, which recently rebranded their streaming service.

DIRECTV STREAM has 65 channels as part of their plan, including A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

HULU

$69.99/ month

Hulu Live TV carries Yellowstone on Paramount Network as part of their Hulu Live TV package. The service costs $69.99 / month, after a Sign Up.

Hulu Live TV has 70 channels as part of their plan, including A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.

SLINGTV

$41/ month

Sling TV carries Yellowstone on Paramount Network as part of Sling Orange Comedy Extra for $41 / month a month.

Sling Orange has 30 channels as part of their plan, including A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, and USA Network.