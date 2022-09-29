Yellowstone is two weeks away from the premiere of its fifth season and Kevin Costner is ready to lead the new episodes that will premiere in October. Here we tell you everything you need to know, such as its premiere date, cast and plot.

Yellowstone is back! Fans are already looking forward to the return of the critically acclaimed Paramount+ series, which has just released the official teaser for its fifth season. The new episodes will arrive on November 13, in just two weeks, and will feature a double episode on its premiere night.

The show, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson in 2018, established itself as one of the most watched yet famous cable series on the streaming platform and Paramount Network. Since its inception, it follows the conflicts along shared boundaries of a cattle ranch, an Indian reservation and ubibanizers.

In the teaser, "All will be revealed" can be heard as images of John Dutton are intercut with images of guns being loaded, while the main family is seen ready to defend their ranch. This season there will be new characters that will be integrated as the story unfolds.

'Yellowstone' Cast

The cast is led by Kevin Costner as John Dutton, while his family is played by Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Monica Dutton and Brecken Merrill. Elsewhere, Cole Hauser will be Rip Wheeler, Forrie J. Smith will be Lloyd Pierce, Gil Birmingham will be Thomas Rainwater and Denim Richards will be Colby Mayfield.

Ian Bohen, Danny Huston, Ryan Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Jen Landon and other great actors are also part of the cast. This season there are going to be several new additions, such as Kai Caster as Rowdy, Lainey Wilson as Abby, Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer and Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood.

'Yellowstone' Plot

The Kevin Costner-directed production, which racked up more than 15 million viewers in the Season 4 finale, will follow John, Beth, Rip, Jamie and Kayce as they continue and attempt to escape a contentious gubernatorial election, a growing outsider threat and a hellish blackmail situation between two Dutton brothers.

'Yellowstone' Release date

Yellowstone will return to the screen on November 13, a little later than fans are used to, but as good news they extended the number of episodes to 14 in total. These will be divided into two chapters and the season is intended to give the passage of 1883 (spin-off) to the next series, The Tulsa King.