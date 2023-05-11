Yorgos Lanthimos is set to continue expanding his filmography and his repertoire of hits. The acclaimed director, who was nominated three times at the Oscars, will release Poor Things on September 6 this year. The story will star a large cast, which includes Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe in the lead roles.

The La La Land actress will also be in charge of production, while Tony McNamara and Alasdair Gray will be behind the screenplay. The plot will follow the evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. The production promises to be one of the biggest hits of the Greek director’s career.

The filmmaker will also pursue two new projects, also starring Stone. So far, they have already worked together four times. He will soon release a short film called Bleat and And, which also stars Joe Alwyn, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau and Hunter Schaffer. Here, check out where to see their best work…

Where to watch Yorgos Lanthimos movies online

The Lobster (2015) — Available on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Kanopy.

Cast: Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman, Jessica Barden, John C. Reilly, Ben Whishaw and more.

In a dystopian near future, single people, according to the laws of The City, are taken to The Hotel, where they are obliged to find a romantic partner in forty-five days or are transformed into animals and sent off into The Woods.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) — Available on Hulu and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Cast: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy,Sunny Suljic, Alicia Silverstone and Bill Camp.

Dr. Steven Murphy is a renowned cardiovascular surgeon who presides over a spotless household with his wife and two children. Lurking at the margins of his idyllic suburban existence is Martin, a fatherless teen who insinuates himself into the doctor’s life in gradually unsettling ways.

The Favourite (2018) — Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, AMC on Demand, Google Play and Vudu.

Cast: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, James Smith and Jenny Rainsford.

England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah’s cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen’s favourite.

Poor Things (2023) — TBA

Cast: Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Christopher Abbott, John Locke, and more.

Bella Baxter is brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.