It's a fact! The You team has finished filming the fourth season and they've celebrated in style. The series that has made the audience sweat is already one step closer to its premiere. Here we tell you everything you need to know, such as the cast, the plot and more.

The psychological suspense drama, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, will have a fourth season and is almost ready. You has established itself as one of the most popular productions in the last few years. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, published in 2014.

Before coming to Netflix, the series that follows the life of Joe Goldberg was launched on Lifetime, where it attracted a limited audience but exploded exponentially when it was added to the streaming service's catalog. With the premiere of the first episodes, the production garnered more than 40 million viewers with its debut alone.

Penn Badgley narrowly missed out on taking the lead role, as during an interview with Entertainment Weekly he confessed that he wasn't very interested in the part. "I didn't want to do it, it was too much. It was in conflict with the nature of the role. If it's a love story, what are you saying? It's not an average show; it's a social experiment. What was key in me wanting to jump on board were my conversations with Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, the creators, and understanding Joe's humanity".

'You': When will the fourth season be released?

This afternoon the filming of season 4 of You officially ended, as confirmed by the accounts of the production company and the series. The exact premiere date is not yet known, but it is estimated that the episodes will arrive on the platform next year.

'You': Who are the cast of Season 4?

The original cast is back once again. Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg and Tati Gabrielle as Marienne. The leads will be joined by new additions. Lukas Gage (from Euphoria) will play Adam, a wealthy American expat who continually fails to live up to the standards of his successful family.

Charlotte Ritchie (from Feel Good) will be Kate, an art gallery director who is suspicious of those who are not her friends. Tilly Keeper will be as Lady Phoebe, Kate's best friend. Amy-Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers will be Nadia and Rhys. The former is an outspoken literature student and aspiring author, while the latter is an irreverent author with a troubled youth.

On the other hand, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James were cast in recurring roles.

'You': What will Season 4 be about?

Spoiler Alert! - The third season of the series had a rather dramatic ending. Joe was involved in the death of his wife, Love. In addition to abandoning his son with another family, faking his own death, baking his own toe in a cake and setting his house on fire in California. It was certainly enough drama for a lifetime.

The last we hear of the character is that he is determined to go after Nick and has just arrived in Paris in search of Marienne. Most of season 4 was set in London and some scenes in the French capital, but it has not yet been confirmed what the actual plot will be about.

Royal Holloway, the University of London, also took place in several scenes. Which means there will be a university setting for part of the season. Joe is dressed as a professor in some images taken by the real students.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Penn Badgley stated "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format. It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works".