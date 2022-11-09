The live-action of Your Name is on the way! That's right fans, prepare your popcorn and your carilinas because you will cry a lot. The project has already started its first stage of development and they already got a director. Here, find out all about the new remake.

'Your Name' remake: All we know about the live-action so far

Your Name (also known as Kimi no Na wa) has been one of the most popular Japanese films in recent years, not only for its story but also for its staging and graphics. Based on Shinkai's novel of the same name, which was published in 2016, the production was written and directed by Makoto Shinkai.

CoMix Wave Films were in charge of its animation and went on to gross $380.1 million worldwide, having a budget of $750 million JPY. After its great success, Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho (in charge of the distribution of the original) continue with the proposal of a new version and this time as live-action.

The remake didn't have good news at the beginning, as Marc Webb was going to be the one behind the lens but he quit and left his position as director to Lee Isaac Chung, who ended up leaving the post a few months ago. But the production team did not lose faith and already got a new director, who we already know for his work in Blindspotting.

'Your Name' live-action: What will the story be about?

There is no confirmed cast yet but the story is expected to revolve around "two teenagers who discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies" and "when a disaster threatens to change their lives, they must travel to find each other and save their worlds".

Being a remake of the original, the plot should be similar but we can expect some rather abrupt but not unwanted changes. Now we'll just have to wait until the project gets going again.

Eric Heisserer, the former screenwriter, explained that Toho was interested in a reinterpretation from a Western perspective and by the time Webb got involved, the characters' identities had been changed to a Chicago teenager and a young Native American girl from rural America. But it is not known if the idea survived after the change of directors.

'Your Name' live-action: Who will be the director?

Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho have enlisted Mexican director Carlos Lopez Estrada to helm the anime remake. In addition, according to Deadline, he is also rewriting the script, which has gone through several iterations since pre-production began. One of them was written by Heisserer, screenwriter of The Arrival. No release date has been set at this time.