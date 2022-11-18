Yuji Naka, co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, was arrested just a few hours ago for insider trading as part of the investigation into Square Enix. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Yuji Naka is the video game designer and first head of Sonic Team, a group of Sega programmers and designers who developed one of the most popular games in the world: the original version of Sonic the Hedgehog. Until a few hours ago he was a free man but now the Japanese authorities arrested him for being a suspect in the Square Enix cause.

During March 2006, he announced that he wanted to create his own video game studio, which would be completely independent from Sega and Sega Studio USA, better known as Sonic Team USA. This resembled Naoto Ōshima's departure from the team in '99, at which time he founded Artoon, a third-party company.

In 2020, the studio Aiming revealed that a video game of the Dragon Quest saga, called Tact, was in development. Naka has not been arrested alone but two former co-workers have followed him. Taisuke Sazaki, who worked on sagas such as Final Fantasy, was one of them and he knew that the announcement would increase the value of the stock.

Why has Yuji Naka been arrested?

Naka was arrested on Thursday, November 17, along with Taisuke Sasaki and Fumiaki Suzuki (two other former Square Enix employees), by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office. He is accused of violating the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of 2006 and in theory has been responsible for insider trading related to non-public information about the 2020 Dragon Quest Tact game.

It is believed that he purchased 10,000 shares of the developer, Aiming, before the information was made public. It is also estimated that the other two involved bought more than 160,000 shares.

The designer joined Square Enix during January 2018 and on September 2019 he announced that he was working on a new game for the company, dubbed Balan Wonderworld. But by 2021 he was no longer part of the company and claimed he was considering retirement. In April this year he announced that he would sue them after being removed as director of the project, just six months before its launch.

What is Square Enix?

Square Enix is one of the most famous and popular video game developers in the world and in Japan. It is known for being responsible for great franchises such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and the action RPG saga Kingdom Hearts. Famitsū magazine awarded it as the Best Video Game Developer, being an award given with respect to titles released between January 1 and December 31, 2015.

The company itself released a statement confirming the news of the arrest and assured that they were working in collaboration with the authorities involved in the investigation. "We deeply regret the great concern this has caused to all involved. We have dealt with this incident strictly, including internal disciplinary measures taken against the suspected employees", they said.

Naka was one of those who splashed with several polemics the launch of Balan Wonderworld, reason why the company is not happy with the designer for a good time. "Approximately six months before the launch, a commercial agreement was made to remove me as director of Balan Wonderworld, so I filed a lawsuit against Square Enix. Personally, I think it's a real shame that Balan Wonderworld was released in the state it was in. I wanted to show the world an action game in its proper form. Therefore, I think Square Enix and Arzest are companies that care neither about the games nor their fans", Yuji said in 2021.

What will happen to Yuji Naka?

It is not yet known exactly what will happen, but the authorities are investigating whether any of the defendants still hold the shares or have sold them to benefit themselves. He was charged as an Accomplice to Unlawful Enrichment, for which the respective penalty in Japan is several years behind bars.