Disney Channel alum Zac Efron is ready to star in two of his most mature projects to date, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and A24’s “The Iron Claw.” Here, check out how much the actor and singer has made during his career.

Zac Efron will star in the upcoming Apple TV+’s war comedy drama “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” alongside Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. The film is set to be released on September 30 in the United States, after premiering in the official selection of the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

Directed by Peter Farrelly and based on the book of the same name by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue. It will tell a story inspired by the true story of Donohue, who embarked on a four-month journey to bring beer to several men who were serving in Vietnam.

Early this year, Efron appeared in Peacock's "Firestarter," a remake from the 1984’s film, based on Stephen King’s novel. He’s also set to have a starring role in A24’s “The Iron Claw.” Here, check out how much the actor has made during his career.

Zac Efron’s net worth in 2022: How much has the actor made?

Efron started his career in the early 2000’s with several minor roles in TV shows such as "Firefly," "ER," "The Guardian" and a recurring role in Summerland. However, his big break came with his portrayal of Troy Bolton in "High School Musical," which propelled him to global fame in 2006.

Efron then starred in comedies such as "Hairspray" and "17 again," as well as dramas such as "Me and Orson Welles," "Charlie St. Cloud" and "Liberal Arts." The actor has enjoyed some successes such as "The Greatest Showman" or "Neighbors," while also appearing in critically panned projects such as "Baywatch."

Most recently, the 34-year-old actor has explored more mature roles such as serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” in 2019 and the survival thriller "Gold." So, how much is Efron’s worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $25 million.