Zac Efron is currently making waves on X (formerly Twitter) following A24‘s release of the first trailer for the upcoming biopic, “The Iron Claw.” The film will delve into the story of the Von Erich family, renowned for their influence on the world of wrestling from the 1960s to the present day.

Efron takes on the role of the Hall of Fame wrestler, Kevin Von Erich, the son of wrestling legend Fritz Von Erich, portrayed by Holt McCallany. Joining the impressive cast are Jeremy Allen White, star of “The Bear,” along with Maura Tierney, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James.

For Efron, this project marks an important step for his career, especially after appearances in movies like “Firestarter” and “The Greatest Beer Run,” which received mixed reviews. Judging by the first trailer, “The Iron Claw” could very well signal a renaissance for the actor. To celebrate his talent, we’re revisiting some of his best performances.

Five must-watch movies with Zac Efron

Of course, Efron has several acclaimed performances such as “17 Again,” “Hairspray” or “Me and Orson Welles,” however, sadly, not all his movies are available to stream. Here are five of his most acclaimed, you can watch online:

The Paperboy (2012)

Stream on: Hulu

Efron might be more associated with comedy, but he can also excel in drama. In this film, he stars alongside two heavyweight performers, Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey. The crime-drama, directed by Lee Daniels, follows a reporter who returns to his hometown to investigate a racially motivated murder and enlists the help of his younger brother.

Neighbors (2014)

Stream on: Peacock, Max

This was one of the defining movies for Efron, allowing him to shed his Disney image and embrace his ‘himbo’ era. While he then tried to repeat the formula in some less successful films like “Dirty Grandpa” and “Baywatch,” in this one, his performance is comedic bliss. He plays a fraternity leader who clashes with a couple living next door. The film also features Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Gold (2022)

Stream on: Hulu

One of his most recent projects, ‘Gold,’ is a survival thriller directed by Anthony Hayes. The film has received positive reviews, with critics praising Efron’s performance. It is set in a dystopian future and follows a man who searches for a golden nugget in the desert while others leave to find the necessary tools.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial), Disney+

While critics may not have appreciated the liberties taken with the script, a film featuring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, and Efron can’t be all bad. In this movie, Efron once again showcases his musical abilities in this feel-good classic.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Stream on: Fubo (seven-day free trial), Paramount+, Kanopy (free)

Yes, Zac Efron doesn’t have a substantial role here. In fact, he has a small cameo, but it’s so good that it’s a must-watch. His appearance in “The Disaster Artist” demonstrates why he’s a scene-stealer and is often credited as one of the best parts of the film, which was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2017. It even earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.

Bonus: The ‘High School Musical’ saga (2006-09)

Steam on: Disney+

Yes, Efron has moved beyond his Disney days, but his portrayal of Troy remains one of the most iconic for an entire generation of millennials and early Gen Zers. A quick scroll through TikTok reveals numerous trends inspired by his musical numbers from ‘Bet On It’ and ‘Scream.’ So, if you’re up for a trip into the memory lane, it’s always a good time to revisit High School Musical.