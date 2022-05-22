The 'Baywatch' actor recently star in the remake of 'Firestarter', which was released early in May. However, that's not the only project he will be leading this year. Check out his upcoming films.

Zac Efron’s recent role on Peacock’s ‘Firestarter’, a remake from the 1984’s film, based on Stephen King’s novel, has revived the interest for the actor, who has been starring in more dramatic roles in the last few years than the previous comedy projects he has been most recognized for.

It’s been almost two decades since Efron starred in High School Musical and now he’s old enough to play the dad. In the middle, he has appeared in several productions, with more or less success. From well-received comedies such as ‘The Greatest Showman’ or ‘Neighbors’ to the critically panned ‘Baywatch’.

However, the 34-year-old actor, whose performances are usually praised, has been trying to turn his career to more mature roles such as serial killer Ted Bundy in ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ in 2019, the aforementioned ‘Firestarter’ and the survival thriller ‘Gold’.

Zac Efron’s upcoming movies and TV shows

Later this year, he is going to star in the war comedy-drama ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ alongside Russell Crowe and Bill Murray. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and it’s based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donahue, who in 1967 left New York to bring beer to his childhood friend in the Army during the Vietnam War.

The movie was filmed last year in Thailand and New Jersey. The film is produced by AppleTV+, and it’s expected to be released sometime in the fall. Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux, and Kyle Allen are also part of the cast.

On the other hand, it was reported that Efron was working on the TV survival series ‘Killing Zac Efron’, which was being filmed last year until Efron caught an infection in Papua New Guinea. However, details on the production haven't been updated.

Other project that was in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was the movie ‘King of the Jungle’, a biopic of tech entrepreneur John McAfee to be directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the duo behind ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’. It was expected to start filming in 2020 but the status of the project hasn’t been revealed.