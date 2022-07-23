Zachary Levi, better known as DC Comic's Shazam, is one of the actors of the moment thanks to his appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Here we tell you how tall he is, his net worth, his beginnings in the acting world and his time at Marvel in the Thor movies.

Zachary Levi plays the comical and powerful DC Comics superhero, Shazam. During Saturday's 23rd day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the comic book company decided to release a new trailer for the long-awaited sequel. In addition, a teaser for Black Adam, the film of Levi's future nemesis in the tapes, was also released.

The actor's character is the champion of the wizard Shazam and the superhero alter ego of teenager Billy Batson, who possesses the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the endurance of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on December 21 of this year and 45 days after its release, it will arrive on the streaming platform HBO Max. Which means a big year is in store for the American actor and singer.

Zachary Levi and his time in the first Thor films

The actor played Fandral in the films of the Nordic god, Thor. During an interview with DragonCon in 2021, Levi revealed that he didn't like his involvement with Marvel Studios and that his role was really disappointing.

"To be honest, I had seen the first movie and I really didn't feel that The Warriors Three were used that well. So I thought, 'Are they really going to use these characters?' And Marvel said to me, 'Oh yeah, we're going to use The Warriors Three a lot in Thor: The Dark World . A lot. Yeah, you're going to be very busy. And so I joined the movie."

Zachary was cast for the role in 2011 but due to a scheduling conflict the actor was replaced by Josh Dallas, and some time later he returned for Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

As much as the experience wasn't the best, the actor has always stressed how grateful he feels to be part of the MCU. "I died in the Marvel Studios Universe, but then I was reborn in the DC Comics Universe. I can't even tell you how incredibly cool it is and how grateful I am for that," he confessed.

Zachary Levi's net worth and life

The actor's net worth is $12 million in total, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was born on September 29, 1980 in Lake Charles, Louisana. His parents, Susan Marie and Darrell Pugh, moved around several states before returning to California, where the actor attended Bueno High School. There he began performing in school theater productions and in the local community as a young child.

Zachary Levi: How did he get his start in acting?

After graduating from high school, the actor started with several regional productions. Grease, Oliver, The Wizard of Oz, Gran Rio and The Outsiders were among them. He made his first television appearance in FX's Confessions of a Campus Bookie.

During the 2000s, he appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Division and other made-for-TV movies. Soon after, he got his first big break when he played Kipp Steadman, a sarcastic, scheming and highly metrosexual professional magazine member who mocks Sara Rue's character in the Less Than Perfect sitcom.

That same year, in 2006, he made his big screen debut, playing Martin Lawrence's FBI partner in Big Momma's House 2. After several cancellations by production companies, the actor starred in several independent films in 2007.

His best known role was that of Chuck in the series of the same name. He established himself as a small screen hero for the MySpace generation. He went on to appear in 91 episodes of the series and even directed three of them. Thanks to his role he won the award for Best Action Actor in a TV Series at the Teen Choice Awards in 2010.

Zachary Levi's height

The 41-year-old actor is 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) tall. Thanks to his role in Shazam, the actor had to gain 20 pounds of muscle. Levi confessed that he had to train hard to get the right body for the filming. He ate a high-calorie diet of around 3,000 calories a day, with a combination of meat and vegetables five times a day, plus lots of eggs for breakfast.

"I trained between 5 and 6 days a week, with sessions of an hour and a half or so each day. I gained up to 9 kilos in weight. After each session alone, I had to eat about 300 to build as much muscle mass as possible. Broccoli was also my inseparable companion for many months," he confessed to Men's Health.