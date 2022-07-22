Zawe Ashton has starred in multiple theatrical hours but it looks like it's time for her to dive headfirst into the big screen and the MCU. Here we tell you all about the actress, Tom Hiddleston's girlfriend.

Zawe Ashton's profile: Who is the actress who will appear in The Marvels?

Zawe Ashton is gaining recognition within the film industry with her arrival in the Marvel Studios universe. In 2009 she was named one of tomorrow's international screen stars. By that time, she already had extensive stage experience, having worked for the Bush Theatre and Clean Break Theatre Company.

As for the theatrical world, the actress already has quite a wide repertoire. She began participating in slam poetry at the age of 17 and won the London Poetry Slam Championship in 2000.

During 2006 she was writer-in-residence at Contact Theatre in Manchester and her first play, Harm's Way, was nominated for the Verity Bargate Award in 2007. She premiered at The Lowry in 2008 as part of the National Youth Theatre's new writing season. There is no doubt that she is not only talented as an actress, but as a writer.

Zawe Ashton's height

The actress is 5 ft 10 in (180.0 cm) tall and is one of the tallest female celebrities in the industry. Something that runs in the family, as they all share the height gene in their family nucleus. Her mother, Victoria, is Ugandan and her father, Paul, is English. Her family has a great past in Uganda, as her grandfather Paulo Muwanga, previously served as president and prime minister.

Zawe Ashton's love life

Zawe is engaged to British actor who plays Loki, Tom Hiddleston. The two met in 2019, when they starred in the stage play Betrayal. Rumors that they were together surfaced after the two's first red carpet event in September 2021 at the Tony Awards.

According to Page Six, the actor confirmed the two were engaged three months after officially proposing. Hiddleston confessed how happy the two were in an interview for the Los Angeles Times on June 14, 2022.

The couple is currently expecting their first child together. The news broke when Ashton showed off her baby bump at the event to promote Mr. Malcolm's List. They have yet to make any statements about how they feel about each other but they have certainly shown what a great couple they are together.

Zawe Ashton's career

The actress is known for her participation in Netflix's art world satire, Velvet Buzzsaw in 2019, where she shared screen with Jake Gyllenhaall, who also gave life to a Marvel villain.

Betrayal was one of her most critically acclaimed and beloved plays, which she played alongside her current partner, Tom Hiddleston, another MCU actor. She also appeared in productions such as Dr Who, Fresh Meat, Greta, Wanderlust, Not Safe For Work, Nocturnal Animals in 2016, Dreams of a Life in 2011 and Blitz in 2011.

Zawe Ashton to work with Marvel

Zawe will be the next villain in the MCU, where she will play Ael-Dan. Captain Marvel's new nemesis will be accompanied by a diverse cast and the film will pick up the story of the 2019 blockbuster. It is scheduled for release on November 11 this year.

Brie Larson will return to play Carol Denvers, while Iman Vellani, reprising her role as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris will be as WandaVision's Monica Rambeau. Following the massive commercial success of the first film, which grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide, the next installment will be set in a more contemporary era rather than the 1990s.