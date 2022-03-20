One of the most important aspects of a tv show or a movie is to make sure that the chemistry between the characters is very good. Here check out how many celebrities fall in love while working together.

Zendaya and Tom Holland aren't the only famous couple. Casting directors make sure to cast actors with great chemistry, and they spend months kissing on screen. It's no wonder some of them develop a real, mutual attraction.

Sometimes love goes through the screen. Occasionally these are rumors, in some cases it's just a fling but from time to time they really end up together.

These are some celebrity couples from series and movies whose actors have admitted that they were attracted to their co-stars during filming:

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer

Back in the '90s, the big TV couple everyone was talking about was Ross and Rachel from Friends.The two had incredible chemistry and had a (toxic) relationship throughout the series. Their chemistry led fans to wonder if the actors, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, had the same chemistry in real life.

We had to wait until 2021, but the two finally admitted during the Friends reunion special that they were attracted to each other during the filming of the series. Unfortunately, since they were always dating someone else, things didn't go any further.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

They met while filming Pearl Harbor, but in the movie “Daredevil” they acted as a couple. The film received very bad reviews, but the scenes between Ben and Jen were very passionate.

Although Affleck and Garner made their relationship official until 2004, Ben later confessed that they fell in love when they filmed Daredevil... They were both dating other people so nothing happened between them back then. Anyways their chemistry was more than natural. Now they are divorced but they still get along.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

But Ben found love with another Jennifer.. Actually she was his ex girlfriend before Garner and last year they got back together. We are talking about the one and only Jennifer Lopez.They met each other in 2002 on the set of Gigli. The two played gangsters who fall in love while attempting to kidnap a neurodivergent man. The movie flopped at the box office and fans claimed Affleck and Lopez didn’t have much chemistry.

It was a different story off-screen. JLo filed for a divorce from second husband Cris Judd in June 2002, and she went public with Ben after that. They dated for 3 years, got engaged, canceled the wedding and announced their official breakup in January 2004. Jennifer Lopez would marry Marc Anthony in June 2004 while Affleck moved on with Jennifer Garner that year as well.

They got divorced and 20 years later here we go, “Bennifer” is giving love a second chance.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

We don’t judge The Twilight Saga here but we can say that the best thing about those movies is the chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

In fact, Robert had a crush on Kristen before they started shooting the movies. He said: "I knew before I met her that we would have chemistry" to which Kristen agreed. They were boyfriends for almost four years. But they split in 2013.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

"My MJ”. Their friendship was established after they started working together in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming”, but rumors circulated that they were more than just friends and co-stars. In July some photos of these two kissing started to collapse twitter. That's when everything started to get suspicious.

The chemistry on screen and off screen was in the air. Everyone noticed it: colleagues, journalists and the public. The years passed, there was a lot of travel under the bridge and both grew professionally. With the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 2021, it was confirmed: they were dating.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Last but not least. Destiny and a sign, Mila Kunis had her first kiss on screen ever with Ashton Kutcher. They met on the hit TV series 'That '70s Show' and reconnected years later, following Kutcher's divorce from Demi Moore in 2013. They have been married since 2015 and have two children together.