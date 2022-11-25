Zendaya and Tom Holland are not only one of the most adorable couples in the industry, but they have had a pretty epic love story and everything indicates that they will be together for a long time to come... could wedding bells be ringing? Here, check out their journey as co-stars and their relationship.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most famous and established couples in Hollywood. They have always been very secretive about their relationship but they were spotted all over Europe while the actress was filming the second part of Dune. Although they are still young, as they are 26 years old each, a source assured that both are planning a future together.

US Weekly claimed that a source close to the stars believes they are "serious and permanent" about their relationship and that "they are both in settling down mode and absolutely planning a real future together". If this is indeed concrete... will we soon have wedding bells ringing? It's still too early to tell if they might actually get married but all indications are that yes, engagement is on the horizon.

Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man, wasn't too happy when the co-stars started dating. "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there, just don't do it. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. It can complicate things, you know", she said of the little warning given to the youngsters by the supervisor of the first five Peter Parker movies.

How did Tom Holland and Zendaya meet?

They met while starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming during 2016 and rumors of romance quickly began to spread. There was no direct confirmation of their relationship until a few years later, when they were spotted kissing.

Page Six published several photos of the two packing some things into Holland's Audi and soon after they shared a kiss. What they didn't know was that a photographer caught the exact moment and broke the news that they were together, something that had been suspected for years. .

"Both of them are not the type to make their relationship public. They are secretive when it comes to dating, so any photos that have surfaced would simply be of them minding their own business and not knowing that photographers were around," said a source close to the couple.

How did Tom Holland and Zendaya become a couple?

According to a close source "Zendaya and Tom started out as great friends and stayed that way for a long time before things got romantic" and added that the actors "work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the celebrity world".

Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 and a third source assured that the couple "challenges and balances each other", so over time they have become one of the most established, popular and beloved in Hollywood and the entire industry.

How long have Tom Holland and Zendaya been together?

It's not too clear exactly how long the former Disney actress and the young Spider-Man have been dating but while they were first linked in 2017, it wasn't until 2021 that the two were seen romantically together. Both have had other relationships in between, for example Zendaya dating Jacob Elordi in 2020. While Tom appeared to be dating Olivia Bolton, a family friend, from 2019 to 2020.

They have almost never shared much information about their intimate lives and have always dodged interview questions in the best way. During Holland's chat with GQ in November 2021, he assured that "It's not a conversation I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say it..... This is not my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it's about when we're ready to talk about it together".