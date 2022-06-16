From a very young age, Zendaya has captivated the hearts of all audiences, not only with her charisma but also with her talent. Now the actress has become the martyr of a whole generation. Here, you can find out how and where to watch all her appearances.

Zendaya is one of the most beloved female actresses and singers within the Hollywood community. With her beauty, charm and talent she has been able to go through the good and bad times since her beginnings.

Established as one of the biggest icons in the industry, the actress is only walking towards success. She began acting in theatrical productions at an early age, also doing work as a model and dancer. But her popularity increased when she was cast, at the age of 14, as Rocky Blue, one of the main characters in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up.

At 16, she launched her singing career and became the youngest person to compete on the U.S. version of Dancing With The Stars, finishing runner-up. In 2020 she made history again by winning the Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama. She became the youngest woman to win an Emmy and the youngest person to win the award for her role in a television series.

How to watch all Zendaya movies

Frenemies (2012). Available on Disney +.

Super Buddies (2013). Available on Dinsey +.

Zapped (2014). Available on Disney + and Peacock.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). Available on STARZ and Amazon Prime Video.

The Greatest Showman (2017). Available on FuboTv and Hulu.

Smallfoot (2018). Available on Hulu.

Duck Duck Goose (2018). Available on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Available on FuboTV and Hulu.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dune (2021). Available on HBO Max.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021). Available on HBO Max.

Malcolm & Marie (2021). Available on Netflix.

How to watch all Zendaya series

Shake It Up (2010). Available on Disney +.

Pixie Hollow Games (2011). Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Dancing with the Stars (2013 - Season 16). Available on DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment.

K.C. Undercover (2015). Available on FuboTV and Hulu.

Euphoria (2019). Available on HBO Max and Hulu.