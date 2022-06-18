Zendaya has demonstrated on several occasions how multifaceted she can be when it comes to acting. No role is too big for her. Judging by her upcoming projects, there is no doubt that her career will continue to rise.

Zendaya's career has been on the rise for a few years now. She can be credited with great roles such as MJ from Spider-Man, Rue from Euphoria and Marie from Malcom & Marie. In each of her projects she has been able to make us forget about her previous characters to find a new drama.

Thanks to her role in Euphoria, the actress has been awarded an Emmy in 2020. Her theatrical taste comes from a young age, as she spent all day at her mother's job, who used to be the house manager for the California Shakespeare Theater in Orinda. Which implies that she has always been surrounded by art.

According to the actress' website, outside of acting, Zendaya is a prominent fashion icon. In spring 2019, she launched her first fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, titled Tommy X Zendaya. In 2021, she received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award, becoming the youngest recipient of this award in history.

Zendaya's upcoming proyects

Challengers

It is a romantic drama set in the world of professional tennis. Zendaya will play the role of Tashi, a player-turned-coach who helps her husband Art get closer to the level of a professional circuit tournament.

Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola has had his eye on Zendaya for quite some time. The acclaimed director's film will follow an architect who wants to build a future utopia where people do what they want, when they want and how they want.

Euphoria: Season 3

The acclaimed series has catapulted many actors in its cast to the top. As one of the most important projects in Zendaya's career, it will continue the story of Rue and her friends as they try to ignore life's temptations. Thanks to critics and audiences, Euphoria is HBO's second most watched series of all time.

Finest Kind

In addition to Zendaya, it will also star Jake Gyllenhaal and Ansel Elgort. The story tells how two siblings get dragged into the muck of a Boston crime syndicate. It is not yet clear which role the actress will play but it will most likely be one of the main ones. It will be directed by Brian Helgeland.

Be My Baby

The upcoming biopic will be about the late Ronnie Spector, former lead singer of The Ronettes. According to Deadline, Zendaya will step into Spector's shoes and the film will be released by studio A24 (In charge of The Lighthouse, The Witch, Mindsommar and so on).

Dune: Part Two

The award-winning first part of Dune was a hit. It was arguably one of Zendaya's best films, even if she only appears in Paul Atreides' dreams. In Villenueve's sequel, the actress could bring out her acting chops, because if the director is faithful to the book, her character Chani will be much more relevant this time around.