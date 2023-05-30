The Zodiac Killer was a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He is believed to have killed at least five people, but he claimed to have killed 37. While he was never caught, a volunteer cold case team claims that they might have found his identity.

After a series of murders took place between December 1968 and September 1969, the Zodiac Killer wrote a letter to the San Francisco Chronicle claiming responsibility. The letter included a cryptogram, which was eventually solved by a group of amateur codebreakers. He then continued to taunt the police and the public with letters and ciphers, until his last communication in 1974, when he claimed to have killed 37 people.

The case is one of the most famous unsolved serial killer cases in history. While the case is still open, there has been a new development according to the non-profit volunteer team Case Breaker.

A volunteers group links the Zodiac Killer with a war veteran

Thomas Colbert, an investigative journalist and leader of the non-profit volunteer team Case Breakers, claims an FBI whistleblower revealed to him that the main suspect to be the Zodiac Killer was Gary Francis Poste, an Air Force veteran who died in 2018.

In a statement, Case Breakers said that Poste “has been secretly listed as the Zodiac “suspect” in Headquarters’ computers since 2016.” According to reports, he was linked with the case as he gave away a huge haul of weapons, which contained his DNA.

However, according to Fox News, they expect the police to compare his DNA with the one found on Cheri Jo Bates, a sixth victim in Riverside, California, that they associated with the Zodiac Killer. But Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told Fox News Digital in October 2021 that they are “100%” sure that the case is “not affiliated with the Zodiac case.”

While the group slams authorities for “ignoring” evidence, FBI told Fox News digital that the “investigation into the Zodiac Killer remains open and unsolved,” and “Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”