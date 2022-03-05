The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, hit theaters last Friday and Selina Kyle/Catwoman will be there to help Bruce Wayne solve the mysteries of the Riddler. Here, meet Zoë Kravitz, who took on the role of the famous anti-heroine.

Catwoman is as iconic a character as Batman himself. Villain, ally, lover, femme fatale she can do it all. Selina Kyle has been portrayed by many incredible actresses such as Michelle Pfeifer, Halle Berry or Anne Hathaway, with more or less success. However, now it’s time for Zoë Kravitz to take on the role in The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson.

Kravitz, as you may guess by now, it’s the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. However, she has used her privilege, as she said in an interview with Elle magazine, to build a solid career in the world of entertainment and cementing her own name as an actor.

While the role of Catwoman is her biggest to date, Kravitz has slowly but steadily appeared in several movies and TV shows, and she recently made her directorial debut. Here, check out everything you need to know about the newest member of the ‘Catwoman’ club.

Zoë Kravitz: Movies and TV shows

Kravitz isn’t completely unfamiliar with superhero movies, as she portrayed Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class (2011). However, she made her debut as an actress in No Reservations (2007) and then also had roles in franchises such as Divergent (2014-16) and Fantastic Beasts (2016-18).

In TV she’s known for working alongside Reese Whiterspoon and Nicole Kidman in the HBO’s drama Big Little Lies and the Hulu’s comedy High Fidelity, which recently got canceled after just one season. Funny enough, she has also voiced Catwoman for The Batman Lego Movie and Mary Jane Watson for Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Zoë Kravitz’s net worth: How much did she earn for The Batman?

Her salary for her work as Selina Kyle hasn’t been disclosed yet, however it’s likely that she has earned less than her co-star Robert Pattinson, who reportedly had a salary of $3 million. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is around $10 million.

Apart from her work in Big Little Lies, in which she earned $380,000 for season one and $3 million for season two according to The Hollywood Reporter, she has also made a profit from her other acting gigs as well as her music career (she has released two studio albums and two EPs) and her deal with high-fashion brand Yves Saint-Laurent, which she became the face of in 2016.

Who is Zoë Kravitz’s family (and which is her relationship with Jason Momoa)?

As we said earlier, Kravitz is the daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. If you have been following the press tour for The Batman, you might have noticed that Games of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was supporting Kravitz during the World premiere of the film. Momoa was married to her mother Lisa Bonet, but they recently split after 15 years together.

Are Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson dating?

No, they’re not. Pattinson, 35, and Kravitz, 33, have known each other for years. Kravitz said in the press tour that they met when she auditioned for Pattinson’s movie Remember Me, but she didn’t get the part. Kravitz has been linked romantically with actor Channing Tatum, who will star in Kravitz’s dictatorial debut film ‘Pussy Island’, while Pattinson has been dating model, singer and actress Suki Waterhouse.