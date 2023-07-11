Actor and producer Jonah Hill has been in the middle of a mediatic storm after his former girlfriend, Sarah Brady, made public text messages claiming he was emotionally abusive to her. And, now, “Zoey 101” star Alexa Nikolas has accused him of kissing her without consent when she was 16.

Nikolas is mostly known for her portrayal of Nicole Bristow in the Nickelodeon’s hit show, and she has accused producer Dan Schneider of bullying her and the other actors, as well as oversexualizing the teens of his shows.

On July 8, Nikolas took to Twitter to reveal that when she was underage she went to a party at actor Justin Long’s house, in which Hill allegedly took advantage of her. Below is her full statement.

Alexa Nikolas says Jonah Hill kissed her without her consent

In a string of tweets, Nikolas said that when she was 16, she was invited to a house party at Long’s house and said, “Jonah Hill came over at some point.” She also recalled being “wasted” because “the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol.”

She then said that he asked Hill for “a cig” and he told her he had one in his car. “Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him,” she wrote. She also noted that he told her that if she wanted one, she “had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t wanna go all alone”.

She continued, “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside.”

She also accused Justin Long and Jonathan Togo of being “aware” that she was 16, as well as saying that Togo was “sleeping” with a “friend” of hers that was also “16 or 17.” In other tweets, she also accused “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane of abuse, but didn’t clarify.

“This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now,” she added. “I’ve been traumatized by men in Hollywood. It’s truly sad the traumatic events I have lodged in my body and mind. Things have to change,” Nikolas wrote on Twitter.