The third part of the musical film Zombies is one of the most awaited releases by children and young people in the Disney community. Here we tell you when and where to see it.

Zombies 3: How and when to see the third part of the Disney musical

Zombies 3 has a July 15 release date, which means the teen musical is now available. The films are based on the unired sold TV pilot Zombies and Cheerleaders, by David Light and Joseph Raso. They wrote the screenplay for the trilogy.

Milo Manheim plays Zed, the main zombie in the story. Meg Donnelly as Addison, the beautiful cheerleader who falls in love with him. Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell and Matt Cornett are also part of the main cast of the film directed by Paul Hoen. Cornett has already been seen in several Disney musical productions, such as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

During a Laughing Place interview with the cast, Milo and Meg confessed that their favorite song from this latest film is Ain't No Doubt About It. "It's our song, we sing it together and it's super nice. I always like shooting with Meg and I think it's a very catchy song. It's a cool concept and it reminds me of Someday, which I've always loved", the actor said.

The trilogy is already available on Disney + and will be free for all subscribers of the platform. Zombies 3 will debut on Disney Channel on August 12, although the schedule is not yet known.

The first movie is set when the government creates a device that prevents zombies from desiring brains, the kids of Zombie Town can go to high school with normal kids. Addison, head cheerleader, befriends the zombie Zed. While the second is the continuation of the adventures of Seabrook High students Addison and Zed, whose budding romance is threatened by the arrival of the werewolves.

This third and final film tells how Zed hopes to earn an athletic scholarship while Addison prepares for Seabrook's international cheerleading competition. Then, suddenly, alien beings appear around Seabrook.