Dua Lipa is one of the biggest pop stars in the world but she also is one of the most politically committed. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when the singer said she wouldn’t be in the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. Now, the artist explained her statement and doubled down in her stance against celebrating the World Cup in the country.

The 27-year-old British singer has done advocacy work regarding Kosovo-Albanian matters, as well as LGBTQI causes and feminism. While FIFA promised that everyone was going to be welcomed in Qatar during the World Cup, journalists and fans have been prohibited from entering the stadiums with any symbol with the rainbow colors.

Also, the European captains that wanted to use the “OneLove'' armband in support of the LGBTQI people, had to withdraw from doing so, or they would have received a yellow card. Here, check out what Dua Lipa said regarding Qatar as host of the World Cup.

Dua Lipa explained her statement against Qatar 2022

In November, Dua Lipa decided to not only refuting a rumor she was performing at the World Cup ceremony, she also took the opportunity to share her thoughts over Qatar’s policies which violate human rights, such as imprisonment and torture of LGBTQI people, according to Human Rights Watch.

“The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account,” she told Variety in an interview. “They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression — what kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?” she added.

“I really have nothing against Qatar, and I hope one day I will get the chance to go there, but I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs," she concluded.