Denmark and Tunisia meet in their first game of Group D in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the match in the US.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Denmark and Tunisia will face off at Education City Stadium in the first game for both teams in Group D of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Denmark are one of the favorites in Group D to reach the Round of 16 facing rivals like France, Australia and Tunisia. The Danish squad arrive to Qatar with high hopes, especially after their great performance in last year's UEFA Euro where they reached the semifinals losing a thriller in extra time against England.

Not many people talk about Tunisia towards the World Cup, but it's important to remember they eliminated Mali in the final round of the qualifiers in Africa. This will be their second consecutive appearance in the tournament (sixth overall). Tunisia have never reached the Round of 16.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Time: 8 AM (ET).

Location: Education City Stadium. Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Denmark vs Tunisia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 AM

CT: 7 AM

MT: 6 AM

PT: 5 AM

Denmark vs Tunisia: Storylines

On September, 2022, Denmark had one victory against France (2-0) and a loss facing Croatia (1-2) in the Nations League. Those were their final matches before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Two months ago, Tunisia were smashed 5-1 by Brazil in their last friendly towards the tournament in Qatar. However, during the 2022 summer, the team won the Kirin Cup after beating Chile (2-0) and Japan (3-0).

How to watch or live stream free Denmark vs Tunisia in the US

Denmark and Tunisia clash in their first game of Group D in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes, FOX Network, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App and FOX Sports App.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV you can click here.

Denmark vs Tunisia: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Denmark are favorites to take the win with -210 in the moneyline. Tunisia are the underdog at +625 and the draw is set at +310. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Qatar 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Denmark -210 Tie +310 Tunisia +625

*Odds via BetMGM