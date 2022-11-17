Mexico have been one of the most valuable teams when it comes to World Cup betting. Read here to find out which are the odds for the Mexican squad depending on the round you think they can reach in Qatar.

When it comes to value for betting at the World Cup, Mexico have to be on the top of every list. Since 1994, they haven't failed to qualify for the Round of 16. Those are seven consecutive positive payouts in futures. Just an amazing stat only equalized by Brazil, but even with greater odds.

For example, since 1998, Mexico have never lost an opener. Six for six with any type of rival on their first game. South Korea (1998), Croatia (2002), Iran (2006), South Africa (2010), Cameroon (2014) and Germany (2018). Again, extraordinary value in World Cup betting.

However, Mexico haven't been able to surpass the Round of 16 ever in a World Cup played away from home. They've failed in seven consecutive tries: Bulgaria (1994), Germany (1998), United States (2002), Argentina (2006, 2010), Netherlands (2014) and Brazil (2018). If that's finally going to change in Qatar 2022, you can find incredible futures odds.

Qatar 2022: What are the odds for Mexico in the group stage?

In order to start dreaming, Mexico have to take care first of the group stage playing with tough rivals like Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. If you believe Mexico will finally miss the Round of 16, for the first time since 1994, you can get that choice at -120 on BetMGM.

However, if you think they can go through in Group C, the odds are -115. Furthermore, if you trust Mexico to have an extraordinary performance suprising everyone, the odds for El Tri to win Group C are at +450.

Qatar 2022: What are the odds for Mexico in the Round of 16?

This is the tricky part of the equation for Mexico regarding future odds. They are 0 for 7 in their last games played on the Round of 16 at the World Cup. If logic prevails, and Mexico advance as second place in Group C, the most probable rival will be the reigning World Champions: France. A second round knockout is at +140 on BetMGM. Historically, this is the most probable stage for Mexico's elimination.

Qatar 2022: What are the odds for Mexico to reach the quarterfinals?

Mexico have only reached the quarterfinals twice in their history: 1970 and 1986. Those World Cups were played at home. So, the message is clear. Mexico are not a favorite to reach the quarterfinals in Qatar. The thing is there are always surprises and maybe Gerardo Martino's squad can do it.

If you think Mexico reach the quarterfinals, but won't get beyond this point, the odds are +750 on BetMGM. England loom as a possible rival if this happens. You can try all the possible combinations in our World Cup Predictor.

What are the odds for Mexico to be in Qatar 2022 semifinals?

Now we're getting serious. If Mexico pull off an upset and reach the semifinals, the possible rivals could be Germany, Uruguay or Belgium. So, in case you think Mexico get to this point, but won't reach the final, the odds are +1800 on BetMGM.

What are the odds for Mexico to win the World Cup in Qatar?

The odds for Mexico to win the World Cup in Qatar are +10000. So, at least for the oddsmakers, this is truly a longshot, but, if it happens, the reward will be tremendous. If you place a $100 in a future bet, you could get $10k in return. By the way, if Mexico lose in the final, the odds are +8000 for runner-up.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!