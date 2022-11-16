The 2022 World Cup is just days away but there's no official information about which artists will perform at the opening ceremony. However, new reports suggest that Shakira would not appear in Qatar. Check out the full story.

Singing at the World Cup opening ceremony seems like a dream for any artist, and Shakira has done it several times. However, it seems like the Colombian singer won’t be part of Qatar 2022, after reportedly receiving criticism from fans online.

While the World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events, this time the tournament is surrounded by controversy over the treatment of migrant workers in the host nation, as well as the LGBTQ community and, even, women’s rights.

It was rumored that artists such as BTS, Dua Lipa and Shakira would perform at Qatar, but some of them have already pronounced themselves against traveling to Qatar, such as Dua Lipa. Here, check out the alleged reason behind Shakira’s decision to not perform.

Shakira changed her mind about performing at the World Cup 2022

According to 'El programa de Ana Rosa', of Spain, Shakira changed her mind a few days before the start of the World Cup, which will begin on November 20. "It's been confirmed to me that Shakira will not perform at the opening ceremony, but they won't say if she will have another role throughout the World Cup," Adriana Dorronsoro said on the program.

Meanwhile, Sandra Aladro, who is another contributor to the Telecinco program, said that she has spoken to the artist's team, who supposedly confirmed the news. Shakira is no stranger to singing in sporting events, as she has also performed in the Super Bowl.

However, the artist is still dealing with personal problems after her breakup with Gerard Piqué, as well as her legal situation in Spain. Besides Dua Lipa and Shakira, another artist who turned down the opportunity to sing in Qatar was Rod Stewart.