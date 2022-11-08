2022 World Cup host nation Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world, thanks to oil and natural gas. Here, check out what are the most popular and in-demand jobs in the country.

The 2022 World Cup is around the corner, and the attention is on its host nation, Qatar. The Middle East country is one of the richest in the world, and it's opening its door for all the tourists during the tournament. However, many people are curious about life in Qatar, including jobs.

Qatar’s economy is mostly based on oil and natural gas. According to Global Finance’s latest report, the per-capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a Qatari citizen is over $97,846, one of the highest in the world.

However, with an expanding economy, there are other jobs in demand right now. Here, check out the list of the most popular ones. On the other hand, you can check with this World Cup Qatar 2022 simulator all the possible results in the tournament.

What are the most in-demand jobs in Qatar?

There are many jobs and areas that are in demand in Qatar right now. For example, taking advantage of the World Cup, Qatar is investing in tourism. The country, especially Doha, is one of the most luxurious destinations in the world.

Also, tech jobs are also in demand, especially engineering which is also one of the best paid jobs in the country. Other jobs such as technicians, domestic workers and construction workers are also in demand. Check out the full list, according to Saakin.qa: