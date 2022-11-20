The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has already begun with a big celebration in the opening ceremony. However, many people wonder what is the official song of the tournament. Here, check out all details.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has already begun. The biggest soccer tournament started with an opening ceremony in which stars such as Morgan Freeman and BTS’ member Jung Kook appeared. However, many people are wondering what is the official song for this World Cup.

One of the best parts of the ceremony was when past World Cup’s mascots and past tournament’ songs were playing such as “Waka Waka,” “Wave Your Flag,” “La Copa de la Vida” and more. Then, it was the turn for “Dreamers” by Jong Kook.

While FIFA usually picks an “official anthem” for the tournament, for the first time there is an entire soundtrack for Qatar 2022. The artists include Maluma, Nicki Minaj, and more. Check out the official tracklist. If you want to know more about the possible results, you can do so with our 2022 World Cup simulator.

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar: Official soundtrack

This collection of songs feature international artists across a variety of musical genres. According to FIFA, the collection “symbolizes how music and football can unite the world.” This was the same theme of the Opening Ceremony.

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) – Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha

Arhbo – Ozuna featuring GIMS

Light the Sky – Rahma, Balqees, Nora and Manal

Dreamers – Fahad Al Kubaisi and Jung Kook (BTS)

Tukoh Taka – Official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem - Maluma, Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares

It was expected for Maluma to perform at the Opening Ceremony, but he instead was the one in charge to sing at the Fan Festival opening, but without Nicki Ninaj. Remember that you can enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.