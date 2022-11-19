Senegal and the Netherlands clash in their first match of Group A in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Qatar World Cup in the US

Senegal face off with the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in what should be a thrilling matchup from Group A in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Senegal were prone to be one of the biggest African revelations in the World Cup. However, Sadio Mané is out of the tounrament with an injury and that represents a very tough hit to recover. Senegal got their ticket to Qatar in a super exciting series against Egypt which went all the way to a penalty shooout.

The Netherlands have a tremendous roster, but, oddly enough, no one speaks of them as serious contender for the title. They seem to be the favorite in Group A alongside Senegal, Qatar and Ecuador with star players such as Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong or Memphis Depay. Louis van Gaal comes back as manager amid his battle against prostate cancer.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022.

Time: 11 AM (ET).

Location: Al Thumama Stadium. Doha, Qatar.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Senegal vs Netherlands: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

Senegal vs Netherlands: Storylines

Senegal arrive to the World Cup as the best African Team at No.18 in the FIFA World Ranking. Their best performance in a World Cup came in Japan-Korea 2002 when they shocked the reigning champion France in the opener and then went all the way to the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands are definitely the 'we almost did it' in the history of World Cup. They've played in three finals and lost all of them (1974, 1978 and 2010). Furthermore, another tremendous version of the team was eliminated by Brazil in a fantastic semifinal played at Marseille during the 1998 World Cup.

How to watch or live stream free Senegal vs Netherlands in the US

Senegal and the Netherlands clash in their first game of Group A in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network and FOX Sports App.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Senegal are the underdog at +525 in the moneyline. The Netherlands are the favorite at -175 and the draw is set at +280. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Senegal +525 Tie +280 Netherlands -175

*Odds via BetMGM