In one of the most anticipated matchups of the first round, the USMNT meet Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in the first game for both teams in Group B of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the United States are back looking for vindication in Qatar 2022. Manager Gregg Berhalter risks it all with a 26-man roster which is the second-youngest for the US in World Cup history with an average age of 25 years, 175 days.

Wales will play in their first World Cup since 1958. Gareth Bale was the cornerstone to end a 64-year drought in a dramatic final stretch at the UEFA qualifiers playoffs when they beat Austria (2-1) and Ukraine (1-0). Now, they're underdogs against the United States in the opener.

USMNT vs Wales: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 21, 2022.

Time: 2 PM (ET).

Location: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Location: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Al Rayyan, Qatar.

USMNT vs Wales: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

USMNT vs Wales: Storylines

Prior to the elimination towards Russia 2018, the US team had qualified for seven consecutive World Cups (1990-2014) after four decades of missing the tournament (1950-1990). The best participation for the United States was in Uruguay 1930 when they reached the semifinals and finished as third-place.

Gareth Bale will finally fulfill his dream to play the World Cup for his country. This is only the second appearance for Wales in the tournament. In Sweden 1958, Wales reached the quarterfinals and was eliminated 1-0 by eventual champion Brazil in Gothenburg.

How to watch or live stream free USMNT vs Wales in the US

The USMNT and Wales face off in their first game of Group B in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The game will be available to watch or live stream in the United States on FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, FOX Network, Telemundo, and PeacockTV.

USMNT vs Wales: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, the United States are slight favorites at +155 in the moneyline. A victory by Wales is at +200 and the draw is also set at +200. This means we're in for a very close game. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with 2022 Qatar World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM United States +155 Tie +200 Wales +200

*Odds via BetMGM