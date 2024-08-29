Trending topics:
Bronny James inspires son of another legend to pursue NBA career

LeBron James' son, Bronny of the Los Angeles Lakers, inspires other players to follow in his footsteps and make their NBA debut.

Bronny James, son of LeBron James and selected as the 55th pick in the second round, is introduced to the media as new LA Lakers players during a press conference.
By Alexander Rosquez

Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony, the sons of NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, share a bond that goes beyond their parents’ friendship. Both are young basketball prodigies who attract a lot of attention as they begin their respective journeys.

James, selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, has been in the headlines throughout the offseason. Anthony has also turned heads with his impressive performances in various leagues.

James’ path to the NBA was not without challenges. A congenital heart defect forced him to miss games during his freshman year at USC, and adjusting to the Trojans’ system took time. Despite these setbacks, James remained determined and declared for the draft, eventually being selected by the Lakers.

In an interview with Scoop B, Kiyan Anthony expressed his excitement about the Lakers’ selection of James. “It’s definitely really cool. It just shows that anybody can do it,” Anthony said. “I’m coming up next, and I can do it. I’m definitely happy for him and definitely congratulated him.”

Bronny James’ journey to the NBA

The Lakers organization has expressed unwavering support for Bronny James, believing in his potential to make a significant impact. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently shared her excitement for the rookie, highlighting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

Kiyan Anthony and the challenge of reaching the NBA

Meanwhile, Anthony, a top-50 recruit in the class of 2025, is narrowing down his college options to USC, Rutgers, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, and Syracuse. He is expected to make his decision by the end of autumn.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

