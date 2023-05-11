Movies about sports are as American as apple pie, here are 25 must see sports films.

Sports are a part of our national fabric. It is what we talk about at the watercooler and for millions of people a deep passion. It’s only natural Hollywood would explore that passion.

From Baseball, Soccer, Basketball, to Bowling and Pool sports films can capture the pride of success, the agony of failure, and even provide a critical look at the inner issues behind a sports star’s success.

Here are 25 must see sports movies to get you going, some of these films have truly stood the test of time for better (24 of them) or worse (number 25).

25. United Passions

Yes! We are putting this film on the list because no matter how HORRIBLE this movie is, all sports fans should see the depths executives are willing to go to make themselves look good. United Passions was a terrible film financed by FIFA themselves, the plot? How the FIFA executives basically gave us the World Cup because they are such stand up sports loving people… The film made $918 in its opening weekend, and the “heroes” of this mess only three years later would all be involved in the FIFAGate scandal that rocked the sport.

24. Bull Durham

Kevin Costner has a knack for making good sports films, Costner plays a down on his luck catcher given the task of being a mentor to a hot-headed pitcher with a great arm and little brains in Tim Robbins.

23. The Wrestler

Never has the ills and lows of pro wrestling been captured perfectly than Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler. There we follow Randy The Ram as he relieves his glory days wrestling in high school gyms and barely making ends meet.

22. Happy Gilmore

Following the life of Happy, a failed hockey player who turns to golf since he has a great drive and not much else. Slap sticky but funny the film holds up until this day.

21. Kingpin

One of the funniest movies ever made, Kingpin stars a down on his luck, one handed, former professional bowler (Woody Harrelson) and his quest to make some cash and get revenge by using an innocent Amish man played by Randy Quaid. This Farrelly brother’s movie will have you laughing from start to finish, Bill Murray gives one of his greatest performances ever as Ernie "Big Ern" McCracken. This movie is a must watch!

20. Dodgeball

Okay goofy as it is, the film is about a group of outcasts that band together to save their shabby gym in a dodgeball competition. The film is heartwarmingly funny, and Ben Stiller is hilarious as the villain.

19. Senna

Asif Kapadia brings the Brazilian F1 race back to life in this riveting account of his life and the consequences of his death. Senna captures the racers need to compete and win at all costs.

18. I, Tonya

The true story of Tonya Harding and everything that went into her obsession to win and be on top. Margot Robbie gives one of her best performances as the fallen ice skater.

17. White Men Can’t Jump

Hustling on the basketball court in a New York city park, it was the sign of the times, and the pairing of Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes is awkward but legendary. One of the best films regarding a sport ever made, behind the talented basketball players there are two men who need to grow up.

16. Major League

The surreal story of the Cleveland Indians and an owner trying to destroy them by signing the worst ball players she could find is comedy gold. The film actually had the aid of the MLB to use their logos and even ball parks.

15. The Color of Money

Martin Scorsese’s sequel to The Hustler has Paul Newman reprising his role as Fast Eddie Felson, as he mentors Tom Cruise, never has playing pool been so intense than through the lens of Scorsese.

14. Caddyshack

1980’s Caddyshack is considered by many as one of the funniest sports movies ever made, you can’t go wrong with a film directed by Harold Ramis, and starring Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, Michael O'Keefe, and a career making performance by Bill Murray.

13. Miracle

Miracle tackles the 1980 gold medal run of the US Olympic hockey team. Kurt Russell is fantastic as Herb Brooks, and the film also provides an update as to what happened to these American heroes after their classic game against the USSR.

12. When We Were Kings

The documentary about the “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire shows everything that was going through the mind of Muhammad Ali before his mega fight with George Foreman. The film took decades to be financed but when it came out it was vintage Ali.

11. Raging Bull

Martin Scorsese’s look at the life of prize fighter turned semi actor Jake LaMotta is mesmerizing. Shot in black and white and focusing on the near obsessive LaMotta’s fall from grace earned the film two Oscars.

10. The Boxer

Daniel Day-Lewis is well, Daniel Day-Lewis in the magnificent film about a former boxer who comes out of jail after 14 years and tries to start a boxing club for underprivileged boys. Lewis, aside from being a former boxer was a former IRA member and the boxing is shown in flashbacks.

9. Diego Maradona

HBO’s documentary about the rise and fall of Diego Maradona during his time in Italy is mesmerizing to understanding the man from the myth. Maradona took lonely Napoli to the heights of world soccer, but a destructive cocaine addiction would eventually get the better of Maradona in the end.

8. Moneyball

Billy Beane’s attempt to change the MLB scouting and roster building system is a love letter to sports executives as it is a challenge to the status quo. A deep look at the ins and outs of an MLB team, although sadly the Oakland Athletics would eventually be destroyed practically in the future due to a horrible owner.

7. He Got Game

Spike Lee’s love letter to basketball and critique of the student athlete system done the Spike Lee way. A convict father has a huge chance to get out of his sentence, all he has to do is convince his high school basketball star son to sign with the governor’s alma mater. The problem? The dad is in jail for accidentally killing his son’s mother.

6. Field of Dreams

Kevin Costner stars in this film about a farmer who builds a baseball field after a voice tells him to do so and attracts ghosts of baseball past was an instant classic. The film was up for numerous awards and in 2017 it was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

5. Million Dollar Baby

The brutal Clint Eastwood directed boxing drama was a huge hit in 2004. Hilary Swank plays an up-and-coming female boxer managed by a down and out Eastwood. The film would go on to win Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director.

4. A League of Their Own

Tom Hanks plays a fish out of water as an alcoholic baseball manager given his last opportunity as the coach of an all-female team in the Women’s professional league. An all-star cast with Madonna, Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, and Lori Petty are pure comedy gold.

3. Ali

Michael Mann’s look at the life of the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali. The film examines the greatness of Ali in the ring as well as his thoughts on race and politics outside of it. The film was slated to be directed by Spike Lee but differences between Lee and Will Smith led to the arrival of Michael Mann.

2. Hoop Dreams

The documentary that follows two Chicago teens, William Gates and Arthur Agee, and their big-league dreams of making it in the NBA. The film examines the family, the sport, and the inner city in this eye raising and critically acclaimed documentary.

1. Rocky

The ultimate underdog story, the Philadelphia boxer who gets one shot at the champion would become a cinematic icon and would lead to various sequels and spin off films. The movie launched the career of Sylvester Stallone.

