Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniorsclash on Matchday 9 of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors and will face each other at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on Matchday 9 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

"El Xeneize" are not going through their best time, althought they share the top of the Group B standings with Estudiantes de La Plata and Tigre, all with 15 points. Boca will play again after drawing 2-2 with Arsenal de Sarandí at “La Bombonera”.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago Velez were left without manager after Mauricio Pellegrino resigned from the position. Since then, the team is trying to get on track. “El Fortín” come from defeating Lanús 3-1.

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Date

Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors will face each other at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on Saturday, April 8 on Matchday 9 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Vélez Sarsfield vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Vélez Sarsfield and Boca Juniors on Matchday 9 of Group B of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial).