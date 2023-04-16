The traditional Boston Marathon will take place, as usual, on the third Monday in April, and so you don't miss anything here we tell you when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this event in the US.

The Boston Marathon, one of the most important and with the longest tradition in the world of athletics, will take place this Monday, April 17 (third Monday of the month, as is customary). Here you can find all you need to know about this Marathon, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch 2023 Boston Marathon online in the US on Fubo]

It is one of the most recognized and important Marathons in the world of athletics, comparable to those that take place in New York, Berlin, Chicago, London, Tokyo; and thoe ones of the Olympic Games and the World Championship. Its first edition took place in 1897 and since then it has been run without interruption, except in 2020, when it was suspended due to the Covid pandemic.

Since the 1983 edition, in which the winner was Greg Meyer, no local man athlete has been able to win the competition. Of course, the Americans hope this can be reversed, even though none of their athletes are favorites. Those who do have favoritism are the Kenyans Eliud Kipchoge and Evans Chebet, the Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa and the Tanzanian Gabriel Geay.

When will the 2023 Boston Marathon take place?

The 2023 Boston Marathon will take place in Boston, Massachusetts this Monday, April 17 at 8:30 AM (ET).

2023 Boston Marathon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch 2023 Boston Marathon

The 2023 Boston Marathon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.