USA U17 take on Canada U17 at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USA U17 and Canada U17 meet in the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua. The cousins are ready to show off their skills. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF U17 Championship game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch USA U17 vs Canada U17 online free in the US on FuboTV]

USA were lethal during the early group stage, they won two relatively easy games against Barbados 5-0 and Trinidad and Tobago 3-1.

Canada know that this will be the last group stage game but in reality it will be a kind of exhibition game since both teams, USA U17 and Canada U17, are already qualified for the next stage.

When will USA U17 vs Canada U17 be played?

USA U17 and Canada U17 play for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua. This game will be slow since both teams have nothing to lose, they just want to play in the next stage.

USA U17 vs Canada U17: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch USA U17 vs Canada U17 in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF U17 Championship, USA U17 and Canada U17 at the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua on Wednesday, February 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are VIX+, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.