AC Milan take on Inter Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals

AC Milan and Inter Milan meet in the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The Derby di Milano will be more than a game, the winner advances to the final phase. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

AC Milan reach the semifinals after a relatively easy path between the round of 16 and the quarterfinals. The team won against Genoa in extra time 3-1 and in the quarterfinals against Lazio 4-0 in what was an easy victory.

Inter Milan also won a game in extra time against Empoli 3-2 but in the quarterfinals the situation was less complicated for Inter against Roma, they won 2-0 to reach the semifinals.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Date

AC Milan and Inter Milan play for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals on Tuesday, March 1 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. Last season Inter won against Milan in the quarterfinals but Inter then lost to defending champions Juventus in the final.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan at the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals

This game for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals, AC Milan and Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano on Tuesday, March 1, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS Sports Network.

