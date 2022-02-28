AC Milan will face Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium in a game corresponding to the first leg of the of the 2021-2022 Coppa Italia. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free this game in the US.

AC Milan and Inter will face each other at the San Siro Stadium this Tuesday, March 1, at 3:00 PM (ET) for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

It will be a new edition of the most important Derby in Italy. Two of the teams with the most history in that country will play for the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. On one side will be AC Milan, one of the two leaders (the others are Napoli) in Serie A. The “Rossoneri” have not had a great season at the international level, and that is why they bet on local competitions.

On the other side will be Inter Milan, who have fared better internationally than their rivals, AC Milan. However, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League they lost at home to Liverpool, making their passage to the quarter-finals very difficult. In that sense, it would be reasonable to bet on local competitions.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Contrary to what could be expected, not so much because of the team but because of the difference, Inter Milan is the dominator of the statistics. In a total of 196 games, the "Nareazzurri" have won 74, while AC Milan recorded 62 wins. In addition, there were 60 ties. Inter have a difference of 12 games.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the US

This game between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro Stadium for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other option: CBS Sports Network.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Inter Milan are the favorites with +135 odds, while AC Milan have +210. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

DraftKings AC Milan +210 Tie +245 Inter Milan +135

*Odds via DraftKings