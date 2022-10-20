Ajaccio will receive Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
After their great victory in “Le Classique”, Paris Saint-Germain remained the only leaders in Ligue 1. It was important not only because winning a Derby gives the team a lot of confidence, but also because Marseille was a direct rival in the fight. for leadership However, Lorient are following them closely (they are only 3 points behind) so they should not get overconfident.
Ajaccio are currently in 18th position, so at the moment they would be relegated. However, the difference to the teams above them is very small, so a victory would put them out of that awkward spot. In any case, being their rivals PSG, a draw even playing at home would not be a bad result.
Ajaccio vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Ajaccio will play against PSG for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Friday, October 21 at the François Coty Stadium in Ajaccio, France.
Argentina: 4 PM
Ajaccio vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
