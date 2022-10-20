Paris Saint-Germain will visit Ajaccio for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Ajaccio vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Ligue 1 in your country

Ajaccio will receive Paris Saint-Germain for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

After their great victory in “Le Classique”, Paris Saint-Germain remained the only leaders in Ligue 1. It was important not only because winning a Derby gives the team a lot of confidence, but also because Marseille was a direct rival in the fight. for leadership However, Lorient are following them closely (they are only 3 points behind) so they should not get overconfident.

Ajaccio are currently in 18th position, so at the moment they would be relegated. However, the difference to the teams above them is very small, so a victory would put them out of that awkward spot. In any case, being their rivals PSG, a draw even playing at home would not be a bad result.

Ajaccio vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Ajaccio will play against PSG for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Friday, October 21 at the François Coty Stadium in Ajaccio, France.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 22)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 22)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 22)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 22)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 22)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 22)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 22)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Ajaccio vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Belize: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPN Norte

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direct sports

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Canal+ Sport 5 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 4, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

