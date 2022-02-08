Argentina and Ecuador will wrap up the Copa America 2021 quaterfinals. La Albiceleste want to keep with a good run, while La Tri will try to stop Messi and company. Here, find out when, where, and how to watch this match in the US.

Argentina and Ecuador will face off this weekend to close the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals at Estadio Olímpico in Goiana. La Albiceleste is looking fine after crushing Bolivia 4-1 in their last match in the group stage, while Ecuador is coming to this round without any wins but with three draws, including one against Brazil.

Lionel Messi is still looking for a title with his national team and the number 10 has been leading his teammates to three wins in a row, after their draw against Chile in their debut. However, the knockout stage is never easy and the pressure can’t be underestimated.

Precisely, on the other side will be a team without any pressure. Gustavo Alfaro’s team already put up a fight against Brazil. La Tri won a point against the hosts after Angel Mena equalized the score with a strike in the second half.

Argentina vs Ecuador: Date

The national teams of Argentina and Ecuador will face off for the Copa America 2021 quarter-finals this Saturday, July 3, at the Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira in Goiânia, Brazil.

Argentina vs Ecuador: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8 00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Ecuador for Copa America 2021

The match between Argentina and Ecuador, to be played this Saturday, July 3, in the city of Goiânia, Brazil, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV. Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com.