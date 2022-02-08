Argentina and Ecuador will face each other on today in the Copa America 2021 quarterfinals looking to advance in the tournament. Here, check out how both teams will line up for this exciting game.

The Copa America 2021 knockout stages will begin soon and they will bring us a must-watch game between Argentina and Ecuador, who will clash on Saturday, July 3, at Estadio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira in Goiânia. The match will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV.

La Albiceleste have done a remarkable job in the group phase, winning their last three games. Lionel Scaloni's side wants to bring home a long-awaited continental trophy, but Argentina have learned over the last few years that it could be really hard to get.

Meanwhile, La Tricolor made their way into the quarterfinals in a dramatic Zone B finale. Gustavo Alfaro's side became the first team in Copa America 2021 to snatch a point to Brazil, but it still has a lot to improve.

Argentina's confirmed lineup

Argentina booked a spot in the knockout stages comfortably, but Lionel Scaloni may have not decided the starting eleven to face Ecuador yet. Cristian Romero is not fit for the game, which leaves room for Germán Pezzella.

Therefore, this could be Argentina's lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás González.

Ecuador's confirmed starting XI

Gustavo Alfaro would start Hernán Galíndez between the sticks again after the Argentine-born has responded well during his Copa America appearances. However, Ecuador could not rely on three key players for this match.

Jhegson Méndez, Enner Valencia, and Moisés Caicedo are in doubt after getting hurt against Brazil. Meanwhile, Carlos Gruezo joined the squad due to Damián Diaz's Covid infection.

This is how Ecuador would line up: Hernán Galíndez; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Diego Palacios; Alan Franco, Carlos Gruezo, Jhegson Méndez; Angel Mena, Enner Valencia, Pervis Estupiñán.