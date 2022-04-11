Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest will clash at Arena da Baixada in their second match of Group B of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the international game in the US.

The Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense will face the Bolivian side The Strongest at Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba for their second game of Group B of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). You can also watch it in Canada.

El Furacão had a setback last Sunday during their Serie A debut with a 4-0 defeat against Sao Paulo. The team managed by Alberto Valentim got a draw in their 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against Caracas FC. Despite having players like Vitinho and David Terans, the Brazilian side couldn’t score a goal in Venezuela.

El Aurinegro aren’t in their best shape either. Their 2022 Copa Libertadores debut against Libertad ended with a one-side goal draw at Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz. The team managed by Cristian Díaz will go and try to bring back 3 points to their fortress at 11,000 feet above sea level. All four teams in the Group B are tied with 1 point each and 0 goal difference.

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Date

Athletico Paraense vs The Strongest will face each other at Arena da Baixada stadium on Thrusday, April 14 for their second match of Group B of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest

The game to be played between Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest in their second match of Group E for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT. You can also watch it in Canada on FuboTV.