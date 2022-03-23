Australia and Japan face each other at Helsinki Olympic Stadium for the Group B of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Australia and Japan will meet at the Stadium Australia in Sydney in the Third Round of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 9 soccer game in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 27th overall meeting. No surprises here Japan are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 10 occasions so far; Australia have grabbed a triumph seven times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Japanese in their first meeting in Group B of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Japan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Australia vs Japan: Date

The 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Group B Matchday 9 game between Australia and Japan will be played on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Australia vs Japan: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:10 AM

CT: 4:10 AM

MT: 3:10 PM

PT: 2:10 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Australia vs Japan for Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Australia and Japan on the ninth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ (Free Trial).