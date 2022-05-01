Barcelona play Mallorca for three points at the Matchweek 34 of La Liga 2021-22 season today in Spain. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Barcelona set to face Mallorca in Matchweek 34 of La Liga 2021-22 season. This game will be held at the Camp Nou today at 3:00 PM (ET). The local league already has a champion but there are still games pending. Here is all the related information about this La Liga game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

Barcelona no longer have anything to fight for in La Liga as Real Madrid are the champions of the 2021-22 season. But Barcelona can at least go up one more spot in the standings. Barcelona's most recent game was a loss against Rayo Vallecano at home.

Mallorca are only thinking about avoiding the relegation zone of the standings, five weeks are 15 points to play and they need to win as many points as possible and avoid the last three spots of the standings.

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain.

Live Stream: Star+

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Storylines

Barcelona performed well in the La Liga 2021-22 season after a poor start with Koeman as head coach. But after Xavi Hernandez took control, things improved for the 'Azulgranas'. The recent defeat against Rayo Vallecano and another against Cadiz 0-1 at home during matchweek 32 sealed Barça's fate in the Spanish league as those six points were lethal.

Mallorca have a relatively easy schedule after this game against Barcelona, they are in the 16th spot of the standings with a negative record of 8-8-17 and 32 points. Another team that is fighting to climb spots is Cadiz in the 17th spot of the standings. After this game Mallorca play Granada, Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Barcelona vs Mallorca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of La Liga 2021-22, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: Star+ and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predictions And Odds

Barcelona are big favorites to win at home with 1.30 odds that will pay $130 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they are the third best team of the league. Mallorca are underdogs at 9.25 odds. The draw is offered at 5.75 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this La Liga game is: Barcelona 1.30.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Barcelona 1.30 Totals 5.75 / 3.5 Mallorca 9.25

* Odds via Caesars