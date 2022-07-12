The second semifinals of the Concacaf W Championship will be between Canada and Jamaica, and here you can check out the all the information about this match such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

Canada will face Jamaica in what will be the second semifinal of the Concacaf W Championship, and here you can find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial) for the US.

Canada advanced to the semifinals with almost no problems in their group stage. They won all their games getting 9 points out of a possible 9 and scored 9 goals without conceding. They are undoubtedly the main candidates to reach the finals of this Concacaf W Championship, although of course they should not be overconfident.

The Jamaicans had a somewhat more complicated group stage. In the first game they obtained a key victory 1-0 against Mexico, although in their second match they were vastly outclassed by the USWNT who defeated them 5-0. The final victory against Haiti allowed them to access the semifinals in which they will try to surprise Canada.

Canada vs Jamaica: Date

Canada and Jamaica will face each other at the Universitario Stadium, San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf W Championship.

Canada vs Jamaica: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Canada vs Jamaica: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf W Championship game between Canada and Jamaica will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV and Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX, CBS Sports Network.

