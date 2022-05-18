Chelsea and Leicester will clash off on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in the postponed 27th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game for free in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chelsea will welcome Leicester at Stamford Bridge in London in the postponed 27th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. You can watch it online live on Peacock (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 32nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 16 games so far; Leicester have celebrated a victory six times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 20, 2021, when the Blues won 3-0 away in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stamford Bridge, London

Live Stream: Peacock (Free 7-day Trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Chelsea vs Leicester: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Chelsea vs Leicester: Storylines

Chelsea have been in a decent form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times while losing once and drawing twice (WDLDW). Meanwhile, Leicester have been in decent form recently, as they have won two times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to lose twice and draw once (DLLWW).

The Blues currently sit in third place in the Premier League with 70 points in 36 matches so far. On the other hand, the Foxes are placed way below them, in ninth place of the Premier League table with 48 points won in 36 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 2, 1905, when the game ended in a 1-0 Leicester victory in the 1905/06 Championship. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 27.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Chelsea vs Leicester in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 27 game between Chelsea and Leicester, to be played on Thursday at the Stamford Bridge in Chelsea, will be broadcast on Peacock (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Chelsea. Caesars see them as the heavy favorites and thus, they have given them +155 odds to grab a win in Matchday 27. The away side Leicester have a whooping +800 odds to cause an upset this mid-week.

