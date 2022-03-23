Vietnam and Oman face each other at Mỹ Đình National Stadium for the Group B of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

China vs Saudi Arabia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

China will face Saudi Arabia at the Sharjah Football Stadium in Sharjah in the Third Round of the Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 9 soccer game in the US. For example, if you are in the US, you can tune in on Paramount+ (7-day-free-trial).

This will be their jubilee 20th overall meeting. At the moment there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, for China and Saudi Arabia have both celebrated a victory on seven occasions each so far; while the remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 3-2 away win for The Green in their first meeting in Group B of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the AFC World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

China vs Saudi Arabia: Date

The 2022 Asian World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Group B Matchday 9 game between China and Saudi Arabia will be played on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Sharjah Football Stadium in Sharjah.

China vs Saudi Arabia: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch China vs Saudi Arabia for Asian World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between China and Saudi Arabia on the ninth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ (Free Trial).