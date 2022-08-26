Chivas Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM clash on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Torneo Apertura. Check out here the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

On Saturday, August 27, the stakes will be high when Chivas welcome Pumas UNAM to Estadio Akron on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here, you’ll find all the essentials, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

Guadalajara return home aiming to build on their two-game winning streak. Ricardo Cadena’s side is currently 11th in the table with 12 points, which is why it needs to keep on recording victories if it wants to make the playoffs.

Pumas, meanwhile, need to dig themselves out of the hole they got in. Andres Lillini’s boys are currently 15th – out of the playoff spots – with only nine points after 10 games. Will they get back on track?

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Akron

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Chivas Guadalajara head into this clash in high spirits. Having put four past Necaxa on the road, Cadena’s boys made it two wins in a row when they pulled off a hard-fought win over Monterrey on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM have been in a terrible run of form, failing to pick up a win in their last seven games (D4 L3). Last time out, Andres Gignac prevented them from getting a much-needed win with a 96th minute equalizer for Tigres.

How to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game to be played between Chivas and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Apertura will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC.

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already made their predictions for this game. BETMGM sees Chivas as favorites with 1.90 odds, while Pumas UNAM have 4.00 and a draw would result in a 3.30 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BETMGM Chivas 1.90 Tie 3.30 Pumas UNAM 4.00

* Odds via BETMGM.